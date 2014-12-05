HANOVER, Germany Dec 5 Volkswagen's finance division expects 2014 operating profit to narrowly beat last year's result of 1.6 billion euros ($1.98 billion), its Chief Executive Frank Witter said.

VW Financial Services handles dealer and customer financing and the German car maker's banking and leasing business.

The division benefited strongly from its insurance and servicing operations which may post 18 percent growth this year to 4.4 million contracts, Witter told reporters at a briefing late Thursday.

The unit's overall portfolio of credit, leasing and insurance contracts increased 14 percent to 12.2 million contracts, the CEO said. (1 US dollar = 0.8086 euro) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)