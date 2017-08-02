VW finance arm raises 2017 profit forecast

HAMBURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's finance division has raised its full-year profit guidance, counting on its return to bond markets to generate extra liquidity to fund growth, its finance chief said.

The unit now expects to at least match the 2016 record operating result of 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion), after posting a 17 percent gain in first-half earnings, CFO Frank Fiedler said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen Financial Services, which handles dealer and customer financing and the German group's banking and leasing business, has previously guided to at least aim to match the 2015 result of 1.9 billion euros.

"We have agreed more new contracts but have also earned more in certain markets," Fiedler said in an interview, citing China, Mexico and southern Europe.

But VW is also benefiting from improving refinancing conditions after returning to the bond market in March for the first time since admitting in September 2015 to cheating diesel emissions tests on about 11 million vehicles worldwide.

In June, Volkswagen Financial Services' leasing arm placed three bonds worth a total of 3.5 billion euros in the first euro-denominated public bond issuance since the emissions scandal broke.

"That's the main driver behind lifting the results forecast," Fiedler said.

The executive said the carmaker sees no significant decline in residual values of used cars despite the decreasing share of diesel vehicles of overall German registrations.

The VW finance division's operations exclude the Scania and Porsche brands and the Porsche Holding Salzburg distributor. ($1 = 0.8449 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)