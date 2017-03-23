FRANKFURT, March 23 Volkswagen's
finance division posted record earnings last year despite the
carmaker's diesel emission crisis.
Operating profit at Volkswagen Financial Services jumped 10
percent to 2.1 billion euros ($2.26 billion) from 1.9 billion in
2015, it said on Thursday.
Whether the division, which handles dealer and customer
financing and the group's banking and leasing business, is able
to match record profits this year will depend on the terms of
Volkswagen's return to capital markets, finance chief Frank
Fiedler said at a press conference.
The Braunschweig-based division also plans to issue bonds
this year, likely before the end of June, Fiedler said.
($1 = 0.9274 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Andreas Cremer;
Editing by Arno Schuetze)