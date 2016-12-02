HANOVER, Germany Dec 2 Volkswagen's
financing arm expects to post record earnings in 2016, it said
on Friday, thanks to increased demand for diesel cars, a sign
that the company's emissions-cheating scandal has not deterred
customers.
Operating profit at Volkswagen (VW) Financial Services may
exceed 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) for the first time, after
the division previously indicated it expected earnings to match
last year's 1.92 billion, Lars Henner Santelmann, head of the
unit, said.
"Even in the challenging business year 2016 we have been
able to continue our successful growth course of past years,"
Santelmann told reporters late on Thursday in remarks embargoed
to Friday morning.
He cited cost cuts, recovering demand in southern Europe and
lower-than-expected refinancing costs.
"We have sold more diesel vehicles in Germany this year than
a year earlier and at a higher price than a year ago,"
Santelmann said.
Braunschweig-based VW Financial Services handles dealer and
customer financing and the German group's banking and leasing
business. Its operations exclude the Scania and Porsche brands
and the Porsche Holding Salzburg distributor.
The finance arm of Europe's largest automaker has increased
its portfolio of new contracts 10 percent to 7.44 million
contracts from 6.76 million in 2015.
($1 = 0.9379 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Holmes)