MILAN, June 17 An Italian consumer group said on
Friday an appeals court in Venice had accepted a class action
suit against Volkswagen over allegations the German
carmaker exaggerated the fuel-saving credentials of its Golf
model.
Altroconsumo filed the class action in September 2014, long
before Volkswagen was engulfed in a scandal over its cheating of
diesel emissions tests and before it admitted last year to
understating fuel consumption.
The consumer group had filed a similar class action against
Fiat Chrysler that was rejected by a lower court, but
also later accepted after an appeal.
Altroconsumo said in 2014 it had done laboratory tests on a
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI BM model, which resulted in emissions 50
percent higher than those declared by the carmaker.
"The carmakers have created false consumer expectations, a
truly unfair commercial practice," the consumer group said in a
statement.
In the class action it had asked that Volkswagen be ordered
to pay around 500 euros ($563) in damages to each owner of the
tested model. The class action was lodged with a court in
Venice, whose catchment area covers the city of Verona, where
Volkswagen has its Italian headquarters.
($1 = 0.8881 euros)
