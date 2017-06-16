FRANKFURT, June 16 Volkswagen has
signed a deal to supply engines to GAZ group, securing
jobs at its Salzgitter engine plant and adding to further
projects in Russia announced on Thursday.
VW will deliver a total of 200,000 engines to Russia over a
period of five years, the German carmaker said on Friday.
It said the contract would safeguard more than 50 jobs at
the Salzgitter plant, which is starting to supply customers
outside the group with engines as part of a corporate overhaul.
Volkswagen had said on Thursday it had extended a deal with
GAZ to assemble VW brand and Skoda cars until 2025 and to supply
2.0 litre diesel engines to light commercial vehicles made by
the Russian group.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)