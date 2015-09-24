LONDON, Sept 24 Volkswagen must prioritise an
overhaul of corporate culture to restore consumer confidence and
regain its reputation as one of Germany's manufacturing
champions, one of Europe's leading shareholder advisory firms
said on Thursday.
Hans Hirt, Director at Hermes EOS, which engages company
boards on behalf of institutional investors like pension funds
and insurers, said his firm had deep concerns about the United
States Environmental Protection Agency findings which suggested
the automaker "systematically cheated" emissions tests of some
500,000 vehicles with diesel engines.
"The fact that Volkswagen has now conceded that there may be
some 11 million cars worldwide fitted with so-called 'defeat
device' software ... suggests that something has gone terribly
wrong at the company," Hirt said, adding that he had stepped up
engagement with Volkswagen and other unnamed carmakers since
news of the scandal broke.
"We welcome the resignation of Volkswagen's CEO, Martin
Winterkorn, as a first step. The new CEO should create a culture
at Volkswagen which ensures that the trust of customers and
society will never again be jeopardised in the way it has in the
past," he added.
Sources familiar with the plans told Reuters that Volkswagen
would identify and fire executives responsible for rigging U.S.
emissions tests on Friday, as it grapples with the biggest
scandal in its 78-year history.
The supervisory board of Europe's biggest automaker is
meeting on Friday to decide a successor to chief executive
Martin Winterkorn, who resigned on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Matt Scuffham)