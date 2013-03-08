FRANKFURT, March 8 Volkswagen, the
world's third largest carmaker, has joined compatriot Daimler
in deciding not to use a new air-conditioning
refrigerant developed by U.S. firms Honeywell and DuPont
in its cars.
Volkswagen plans to roll out carbon dioxide-based air
conditioning systems throughout its entire fleet instead of the
Honeywell/DuPont refrigerant called HFO-1234yf, which was
created to meet more stringent environmental regulation.
Daimler engineers testing the flammability of HFO-1234yf
discovered that it could spark a fire under the hood of the car
strong enough to spread throughout the vehicle. In the process,
the chemical emits a highly toxic gas when burning.
The U.S. duo invested heavily in bringing to market the
refrigerant, which conforms to a new EU directive. Due to its
high price, costing 10 times as much as the current common
refrigerant R134a, it's only commercial application is in cars.
"Over the course of more than two decades in development,
CO2-based automobile air-conditioning systems have experienced a
number of performance, cost, safety and environmental issues
that have made them a less attractive alternative to automakers
globally," Honeywell said in a statement, after Daimler decided
on Thursday to develop a new CO2-based A/C system.
Critics of carbon dioxide as a refrigerant argue that it
requires a comprehensive and costly redesign of A/C systems, can
cause drowsiness among drivers if it leaks into the passenger
cabin and may trigger higher indirect carbon emissions since it
potentially requires more fuel to operate.
While Daimler sold only about 1.5 million Mercedes and Smart
cars last year, VW's decision means Honeywell and DuPont have
lost another 9.3 million vehicles worth of business.
A spokesman for Volkswagen declined on Friday to say when
exactly Volkswagen would begin to use carbon dioxide in its A/C
systems, citing such information was relevant for competitors,
but ruled out any possibility that it could begin this year.
Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech had signalled in
November that his group - consisting of brands that include
Audi, Porsche and Skoda - would not use HFO-1234yf because of
its flammability.