FRANKFURT Aug 15 Volkswagen plans
to reduce working hours at a German plant making Passat cars
because of problems with supplies from its in-house seat
manufacturer Sitech.
A spokesman for the plant in Emden, in Volkswagen's home
state of Lower Saxony, said about a third of the factory's 9,000
workers would be affected, initially for a period from Aug. 18
to 24.
The factory makes 1,250 Passat cars a day on average,
including the CC coupe version.
