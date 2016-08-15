(Corrects figure for daily output in paragraph three to 1,250 from 12,500)

FRANKFURT Aug 15 Volkswagen plans to reduce working hours at a German plant making Passat cars because of problems with supplies from its in-house seat manufacturer Sitech.

A spokesman for the plant in Emden, in Volkswagen's home state of Lower Saxony, said about a third of the factory's 9,000 workers would be affected, initially for a period from Aug. 18 to 24.

The factory makes 1,250 Passat cars a day on average, including the CC coupe version.

