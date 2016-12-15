FRANKFURT Dec 15 German carmaker Volkswagen
has taken a stake in Hubject, which develops a
standard payment method for electric charging stations, joining
fellow carmakers, engineering groups and utilities that prepare
for an expected e-car boom.
Hubject, which also counts BMW, Bosch,
Daimler, Siemens, EnBW and
Innogy among its owners, will also receive a fresh
single-digit million euro funding round, co-Chief Executive
Thomas Daiber said.
"That way we can better expand our business in the future,"
he told Reuters on Thursday.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)