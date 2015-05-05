HANOVER, Germany May 5 Volkswagen
aims to quickly find a successor to Ferdinand Piech who quit as
chairman week before last, after 13 years in the position,
following a damaging public leadership dispute with Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn, the CEO said.
"The executive committee and the supervisory board are
working hard to swiftly resolve the remaining issues with regard
to the composition of the supervisory bodies in the best
possible manner," Winterkorn said at the carmaker's annual
shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
Winterkorn, who was backed in the showdown with Piech by
VW's works council and stakeholder Lower Saxony, said the group
had "clarity" on future strategy despite the turbulences and
rushed to thank Piech for his achievements.
"It is good that we have returned to calmer waters," the CEO
said. "We can concentrate fully on our business."
Earlier on Tuesday, VW announced the creation of a truck
holding to bundle its heavy-duty commercial vehicle brands MAN
and Scania.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)