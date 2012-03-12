* Says operating profit may increase again in 2013

* Group revenues may beat 2011 level in 2012, 2013

* 2012 deliveries may set new record

* Shares down 1.7 pct, vs 0.2 pct DAX drop (Adds cost estimate on technology overhaul, more background)

By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz

WOLFSBURG, Germany, March 12 Volkswagen AG's pursuit of record profit may suffer a setback this year as Europe's largest car maker invests in a major technology overhaul.

The German group said its goal for 2012 was to match last year's operating profit of 11.3 billion euros ($14.8 billion), itself a record, before aiming for another increase in 2013.

"We need to recoup our substantial development and start-up costs," Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Monday, adding that steps introduced in 2012 to expand parts-sharing across VW's range of small and compact vehicles may yield "substantial savings" over the longer term.

VW is launching a new architecture on which to base small and mid-sized cars across group brands, such as luxury division Audi and Czech unit Skoda, involving the increased use of standardized components such as axles and chassis.

The new technology, designed to facilitate the construction of as many as 3.5 million vehicles stretching from VW's Polo subcompact to the mid-sized Passat sedan, may absorb about 15 billion euros of costs through 2016 to adapt factories to new production patterns, Chief Financial Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch said.

The technology overhaul will first affect German plants in Wolfsburg, Zwickau and Ingolstadt and will allow VW to cut production costs 20 percent and shorten assembly times 30 percent over time, the car maker said.

"The modular ... toolkit will play a decisive role for our future," as VW strives to become the biggest and most profitable auto manufacturer by 2018, Poetsch said. About three quarters of models built by VW group brands will be affected by the changes, the CFO said.

VW, which also said revenue may beat last year's 159.3 billion euros in 2012 and 2013, maintained its upbeat outlook for world auto markets.

Continued growth of car markets in Asia, the United States, Latin America and Russia may help VW to increase group deliveries this year beyond the record 8.3 million cars achieved in 2011. The company plans to roll out more than 40 new models or updated vehicles in 2012, Winterkorn told a news conference on Monday after VW released its annual report.

GROWTH PLANS

The report also showed Winterkorn's pay nearly doubled last year to 17.5 million euros ($23 million) including bonuses and profit incentives, more than any other chief executive among Germany's top 30 companies listed in the DAX index.

Poetsch was the second-best paid executive on VW's eight-member management board, earning 8.1 million euros last year, also double the previous year.

VW said last month fourth-quarter operating profit slipped nearly 1 percent to 2.29 billion euros. The company plans to increase its dividend by 80 cents to 3 euros per share for common shareholders and 3.06 euros for preferred.

"The unbroken automotive boom is providing an additional tailwind for our growth plans," Winterkorn told the news conference, adding that the global market for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles could exceed 100 million units by 2018.

VW's new compact car production system is more flexible than previous platforms and allows it to build models with different height, width and length. The first models to be built on the architecture are Audi's new A3 compact and the next generation of VW's Golf, the carmaker's best-selling vehicle.

VW still faces hurdles to combining with Porsche SE's automotive operations, Winterkorn said. VW faces having to pay about 1 billion euros in tax if it were to buy the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche's car-making business before 2014.

The German manufacturer dropped plans for a full merger with Porsche last September after lawsuits against the sports-car manufacturer in the United States and Germany complicated Porsche's valuation.

"All parties involved are continuing to work at full speed on achieving the integrated automotive group with Porsche at conditions that make good economic sense," the CEO said.

VW shares were down 1.7 percent at 140.35 euros by 1244 GMT, against a 0.2 percent drop in the DAX. ($1 = 0.7622 euro) (Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Holmes)