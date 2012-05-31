UPDATE 1-General Motors sale of Opel to PSA could be completed by end July
* Swift deal possible after concessions to workers - source (Adds trade union source)
HANOVER, Germany May 31 Volkswagen, Europe's biggest car maker, agreed with the IG Metall union to raise wages for about 100,000 workers at the company's six western German factories by 4.3 percent as of June 1, VW said in a statement. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)
June 8 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the Nordstrom family were considering taking the company private as it struggles with an industry-wide sales slowdown.