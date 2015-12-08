LONDON Dec 8 Index provider FTSE Russell said
on Tuesday it was suspending carmaker Volkswagen
from its FTSE4Good index series because of an ongoing scandal
over the firm's cheating in diesel emissions tests.
The FTSE4Good index only includes companies which meet
certain environmental, social and governance criteria.
"The company is deemed to have misled government agencies
and consumers over vehicle emissions through the application of
software designed to circumvent test requirements," FTSE Russell
said in a statement.
"The suspension follows an assessment of Volkswagen through
FTSE's Controversy Monitor which considers the significance of
crises or controversies; how the company has responded; and the
extent to which it impacts wider industry."
The index provider said companies suspended are not eligible
for reinclusion for at least two years. Suspension takes effect
on Dec. 21, 2015.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)