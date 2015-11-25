NEW DELHI Nov 25 German carmaker Volkswagen AG will begin producing a compact sedan at its plant in India in 2016 and has invested 85 million euros ($90 million) in the car, the company's local unit said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investment is part of the 176 million euros the company said in 2014 it would invest in the country, Volkswagen India Private Ltd said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)