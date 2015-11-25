BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says unti Zydus wins federal circuit appeal in generic version of Lialda
* Says Zydus wins federal circuit appeal in generic version of Lialda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Nov 25 German carmaker Volkswagen AG will begin producing a compact sedan at its plant in India in 2016 and has invested 85 million euros ($90 million) in the car, the company's local unit said in a statement on Wednesday.
The investment is part of the 176 million euros the company said in 2014 it would invest in the country, Volkswagen India Private Ltd said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says Zydus wins federal circuit appeal in generic version of Lialda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider an acquisition in London, United Kingdom Source text - (http://bit.ly/2piWmXE) Further company coverage: