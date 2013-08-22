BRIEF-Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media's 2016 profit up slightly
March 29 Xinhua Winshare Publishing And Media Co Ltd
JAKARTA Aug 22 Germany's Volkswagen AG is expected to announce later this year an initial 200 million euro ($268.53 million) investment to build an automobile plant in Indonesia, an Indonesian government minister said.
Industry minister Mohamad Hidayat said the carmaker would build the car plant in Cikampek, West Java. He did not say how many vehicles the plant would produce.
"They will announce the plan in November or December," he told reporters after a meeting with company officials in Jakarta. He said the 200 million euro investment was a personal estimate and wasn't a number officially from the company.
($1 = 0.7448 euros)
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Randy Fabi)
WASHINGTON, March 29 Ford Motor Co, the second largest U.S. automaker, on Wednesday announced two new recalls affecting 440,000 vehicles and expects to spend about $295 million to fix the issues.
NAIROBI, March 29 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) got a 141 percent subscription rate for its five-year corporate bond, the company said on Wednesday.