FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Volkswagen AG is
to invest 85.6 billion euros ($106 billion) in its automotive
operations over the next five years to push foreign expansion,
new models and technology to back its quest for global
leadership.
Volkswagen said the bulk of the cash will flow into
developing more efficient vehicles and production methods,
taking its capital expenditure to between 6 and 7 percent of
revenue in the period from 2015 to 2019, which analysts said
amounts to a slight hike in investment spending.
Analysts at investment banking advisory firm Evercore ISI
said, "As expected, VW's five-year capex planning has not become
a victim of the company's efficiency program which is, among
other things, aiming at 5 billion euros of efficiency gains at
the VW brand by 2018."
Volkswagen shares rose 1 percent, to 176.10 euros at 1140
GMT, while the DAX blue chip index was trading up 2
percent.
Around 41.3 billion euros of the investment plan will go
toward developing a range of sports utility vehicles,
modernizing part of the light commercial vehicle portfolio and
toward developing hybrid and electric drives.
At the same time, investments are also planned in new
vehicles and successor models in almost all vehicle classes,
which will be based on modular toolkit technology and related
components, the company said in a statement.
Volkswagen Group Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said the
investment plan will help it become "the leading automotive
group in both ecological and economic terms with the best and
most sustainable products."
Around 23 billion euros will be spent on expanding capacity
at its plant in Poland where it builds Crafter vans, and the new
Audi plant in Mexico, as well as on paint shops and a production
facility to make vehicle parts.
Poised to meet its annual sales target of 10 million
vehicles four years early in 2014, Europe's largest carmaker has
also sought to embark on an efficiency drive to save 5 billion
euros across its multi-brand group which includes luxury
division Audi and Czech carmaker Skoda.
But squeezing budgets appears to be tough as VW faces costly
commitments to develop fuel-efficient powertrains to meet carbon
dioxide emission targets, and to beef up its troubled operations
in the United States while expanding in China, its biggest
market.
Volkswagen's Chinese joint ventures will invest 22 billion
euros in new production facilities and products by 2019, the
company said.
