LONDON, Sept 28 Shareholder advisory firm Hermes
EOS said it has "real doubts" about whether key Volkswagen
stakeholders recognise the need for fundamental reform
at the company, in the middle of an emissions-cheating scandal.
Hermes EOS, which engages with companies on a range of
corporate governance issues on behalf of asset owners such as
pension funds, said it was concerned about the appointment of
"corporate insiders" to the top jobs.
"The supervisory board's choice of corporate insiders as CEO
and chair-elect also raises some real doubts whether the key
shareholders have recognised the need for fundamental reform and
a real new beginning," Hans-Christoph Hirt, director at Hermes
EOS, said in a statement.
As a result, Hermes EOS would attend an extraordinary
general meeting of VW shareholders in November to
explain its concerns about the firm's corporate governance and
suggest changes to both management and company culture.
Matthias Mueller, the head of VW's Porsche unit, was last
week appointed to replace Martin Winterkorn as CEO, a decision
that some investors felt had been taken too quickly.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop; Editing by
Nishant Kumar)