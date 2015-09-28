* New CEO, chairman-elect "corporate insiders" -Hermes EOS
* Doubts key shareholders recognise need for real change
* To attend EGM and suggest changes to governance, culture
(Adds detail from statement, background)
By Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Sept 28 Shareholder advisory firm Hermes
EOS said on Monday it has "real doubts" about whether
Volkswagen's main stakeholders recognise the need for
fundamental reform at the company, as the carmaker deals with an
emissions-cheating scandal.
Volkswagen faces paying out billions of dollars in fines and
compensation after it admitted rigging tests on some of its
diesel cars to make them appear cleaner, prompting Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn to resign.
In his place, the German company appointed the head of its
Porsche unit, Matthias Mueller, as CEO - a decision some
investors felt had been taken too quickly - and nominated
current Chief Financial Officer Hans-Dieter Pötsch as
chair-elect.
Hermes EOS, which engages with companies on a range of
corporate governance issues on behalf of asset owners such as
pension funds, said that while it was happy to see Winterkorn
leave, it was concerned that top executives had been replaced by
"corporate insiders".
"The supervisory board's choice... raises some real doubts
whether the key shareholders have recognised the need for
fundamental reform and a real new beginning," Hans-Christoph
Hirt, director at Hermes EOS, said in a statement.
That concern was underpinned by the fact that both Mueller
and Potsch were members of the company's management board and so
thus already jointly responsible for Volkswagen's management.
"The new CEO and the incoming chair should overhaul
Volkswagen's corporate governance, including the composition and
effectiveness of its supervisory board, and create a corporate
culture which ensures that the trust of customers and society
will never again be jeopardised," Hirt said.
As a result, Hermes EOS would attend an extraordinary
general meeting of VW shareholders on Nov. 9 to
explain its concerns about the firm's corporate governance and
suggest changes to both management and company culture, he said.
In addition, Hermes EOS - which acts on behalf of more than
40 clients and advises on $116 billion of assets - said it was
in contact with VW and other carmakers and was "intensifying"
its engagements in light of the scandal, he added.
