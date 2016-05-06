(Repeats to more subscribers)
* Chris Hohn writes letter to board members of firm
* Says pay structure not fit for purpose
* Wants shareholders to approve pay plans every year
By Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan
LONDON, May 6 Activist investor TCI upped the
pressure on loss-making German carmaker Volkswagen
(VW) on Friday, demanding it overhaul its "excessive" executive
pay scheme as part of a plan to boost profits and end years of
"mismanagement".
Beset by a diesel emissions cheating scandal and fresh from
posting a record loss of 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for
2015, investors have been riled by news Volkswagen's top bosses
would get millions of euros in bonus payments.
In a letter to the executive and supervisory boards, seen by
Reuters, Chris Hohn, founder of the $10 billion London-based
hedge fund TCI, said paying such large rewards when the company
performs poorly was exacerbating its problems.
"This extravagance must end. The management remuneration
system needs to change. It is currently not fit for purpose,"
Hohn wrote, citing weak oversight from the firms' controlling
Porsche and Piech families.
Despite setting aside $18 billion to cover legal and
compensation costs from the emissions fraud, Volkswagen said on
April 28 it planned to pay the 12 current and former members of
its management board 63 million euros ($72 million) for 2015.
Hohn, who says TCI has a 2 percent exposure to VW stock,
said his four-plus years as a shareholder had been marred by
constant disappointment with both the share price and
management.
He said the company has the potential for "massive" profit
and cashflow growth but needs to overhaul its entire
remuneration structure to ensure pay is tied to performance,
more transparent and aligned with investors.
TCI is proposing that a new remuneration system be submitted
to shareholders for approval every year and is looking for the
company to provide full details at an investor day later in the
year.
Hohn cited examples of mismanagement including a sharp rise
in the firm's wage and broader cost bill that had not been
matched by an increase in productivity, which was half that of
rival Toyota.
The firm made 11.3 billion euros in operating profit in 2011
and is on course to make the same in 2016, despite buying
Porsche and adding more than 3 billion euros of earnings before
interest and tax during that period, Hohn wrote.
"Shockingly, in that six-year period, the nine members of
the Board of management will have been paid around 400 million
euros. That is corporate excess on an epic scale. Management has
been rewarded for failure," he said.
VW declined comment when contacted by Reuters.
($1 = 0.8754 euros)
