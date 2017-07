BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will start importing cars to Iran next month, returning to the resurgent Middle Eastern market after 17 years in a move that may help the German group trim reliance on volatile overseas markets such as China and Brazil.

Volkswagen (VW) has signed an agreement with Iran's Mammut Khodro to import VW brand models Tiguan and Passat via eight dealerships, focusing on the greater Tehran area, VW said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)