MILAN Oct 15 Italian authorities are investigating managers at Volkswagen and its sports car unit Lamborghini in Italy for alleged fraud, the chief prosecutor in the northern town of Verona said on Thursday.

Volkswagen has admitted to using software to rig diesel emissions tests in the United States. Germany's transport minister said it also manipulated tests in Europe, where it sells about 40 percent of its vehicles.

The investigation into the managers is part of legal procedure linked to searches at Volkswagen's Italian offices in Verona and at Lamborghini's headquarters in Bologna, Chief Prosecutor Mario Giulio Schinaia told Reuters.

Executives at both companies are being investigated "for technical reasons", because Lamborghini is controlled by Volkswagen, Schinaia said.

Volkswagen in Italy and in Germany and Lamborghini declined to comment.