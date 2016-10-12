BERLIN Oct 12 Volkswagen may cut up
to 2,500 jobs per year over 10 years by moving workers into
early retirement, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing
Bernd Osterloh, chief of the carmaker's influential works
council.
Top management and labour leaders are locked in "tough"
talks on future strategy and cost savings at the troubled VW
brand, Osterloh said in an interview with the German business
daily published on Wednesday.
Labour leaders, who hold about half the seats on VW's
supervisory board, are seeking to avert outright dismissals at
Europe's largest automaker and instead back voluntary steps to
reduce headcount via early retirements, Handelsblatt said.
"The jobs of VW workers are safe," the newspaper quoted
Osterloh as saying.
VW, grappling with the impact of its diesel emissions
scandal, will also need to hire new staff in software
development and mobility services, Osterloh said, without
disclosing details.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)