BERLIN Oct 28 Volkswagen expects
the shift to electric cars to cost a five-digit number of jobs
in coming years, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing
the carmaker's human resources chief.
Karlheinz Blessing, who sits on VW group's nine-member top
management board, said the carmaker will need to cut the number
of jobs in production as assembly of electric engines requires
fewer workers than making combustion engines, the newspaper
said, citing an interview to be published in Saturday's edition.
VW's works council, currently in talks with VW's brand
management over a turnaround plan for the core VW brand, expects
up to 25,000 staff to be cut over the next decade as older
workers retire.
Blessing reaffirmed there will be no forced dismissals at
Europe's largest automaker. Management and labour leaders are
seeking to reach agreement on cost cuts and strategy in time for
a Nov. 18 meeting of the supervisory board to approve future
spending plans.
