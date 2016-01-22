(Refiles to add dropped word in second paragraph)

SEOUL Jan 22 South Korea's antitrust regulator is probing Volkswagen AG over its advertising claims on emissions from its cars, an official at the agency told Reuters on Friday.

The Fair Trade Commission official said a probe is under way without elaborating. Yonhap News Agency reported earlier that the FTC is investigating whether the German automaker ran false ads by claiming its cars met the European Union's strict Euro 5 emissions norms.

A Volkswagen spokeswoman in South Korea said the firm had no immediate comment.

Since admitting in September that it manipulated emissions tests on some of its diesel vehicles in the United States, Volkswagen has been embroiled in a series of investigations and lawsuits around the world.

Seoul's environment ministry on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint against the head of Volkswagen and unit Audi's South Korean arm, claiming that a proposed fix on its emissions-cheating cars fell short of legal requirements.

Volkswagen and Audi together top imported car sales rankings in South Korea, Asia's second-largest diesel car market after India. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)