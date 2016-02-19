SEOUL Feb 19 South Korean prosecutors searched the local office of Volkswagen AG as part of a probe into an emissions case, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

The country's environment ministry last month filed a criminal complaint against Johannes Thammer, the head of Volkswagen AG and Audi AG's local unit, saying a recall plan for emissions-cheating cars fell short of legal requirements.

A spokesman for Volkswagen Korea did not have immediate comments. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)