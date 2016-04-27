April 27 The U.S. National Labor Relations Board
on Tuesday filed an unfair labor practices complaint against
Volkswagen AG for not bargaining with a portion of
plant workers at its Tennessee plant represented by the United
Auto Workers union.
Under board procedure, employers must formally refuse to
recognize a union certified by the NLRB in order to bring the
case to U.S. appeals courts. As the board earlier this month
said Volkswagen workers could join the UAW, the agency will
likely soon rule against Volkswagen, allowing the company to
appeal.
On Monday, Volkswagen said it planned to take the matter,
eventually, to a U.S. appeals court.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Daniel Wiessner in
Albany, New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)