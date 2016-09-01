(Adds statement from Volkswagen)
Sept 1 The United Auto Workers (UAW) urged
Volkswagen to accept the National Labor Relations
Board's (NLRB) latest order that requires the carmaker to
collectively bargain with UAW local union as the representative
of a portion of workers at its Tennessee plant.
The NLRB on Aug. 26 ordered Volkswagen Group of America Inc
among other things to recognize and bargain with UAW, Local 42,
as the exclusive collective-bargaining representative of the
employees in the bargaining unit. (bit.ly/2bTYSf7)
"This unanimous decision makes it clear that the company has
been operating in violation of federal law by refusing to come
to the bargaining table," said Gary Casteel, UAW
secretary-treasurer, in a statement.
"We urge Volkswagen to accept the NLRB order and bargain
with the local union at the earliest possible date."
Volkswagen has filed an appeal against the National Labor
Relations Board's order in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia, the company said in an email to Reuters.
Volkswagen has said earlier that it will go to a U.S.
federal appeals court in an effort to keep the UAW union from
representing a portion of the company's plant workers in
Chattanooga.
Late last year, a majority of the maintenance, or skilled
trades, workers at VW's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, voted
to be represented by the UAW.
The vote marked a rare victory for the union in the U.S.
South, where it has fought many unsuccessful battles to organize
non-unionized auto plants.
Volkswagen was at one time welcoming to the UAW at
Chattanooga. But that was before the union lost a closely
contested election open to all of the plant's 1,500 workers in
February 2014.
(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja and Aurindom Mukherjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)