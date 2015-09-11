HAMBURG, Sept 11 Volkswagen's Italian brand Lamborghini expects to hit a new sales record this year, benefiting from strong demand for its latest model Huracan, its chief executive said.

The supercar manufacturer last year increased deliveries 19 percent to a record 2,530 cars, a level it expects to eclipse already this month, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview.

"We believe we will conclude the 2015 business year in a better way than the previous year," Winkelmann said.

Sant'Agata Bolognese-based Lamborghini plans to unveil a drop-top version of the Huracan at the Frankfurt auto show on Sept. 14, he said. The model will hit dealerships next spring.

The Italian brand, which has been part of VW's ultra-luxury stable with Bugatti and Bentley Motors, in May announced plans to launch a sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in 2018. The firm has said it expects to sell about 3,000 SUVs per year.

Sales in China are broadly flat on year-ago levels despite the economic downturn in the country but significantly higher if Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan are included, the CEO said, without being more specific.