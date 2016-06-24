OSLO, June 24 Norway's $850-billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, has filed a complaint against
Volkswagen, as part of a joint legal action
following the firm's emissions scandal, the fund said in a
statement on Friday.
The complaint was filed to the Braunschweig District Court
in Germany and is part of the lawsuit filed by law firm Quinn
Emanuel on behalf of institutional funds, it said..
The fund announced in May it planned to join the
class-action lawsuits filed against Volkswagen over the German
automaker's emissions scandal.
