HANOVER/BERLIN, July 13 Volkswagen
managers may face calls to return their bonuses if the company
is fined by German prosecutors over the profits it made from
selling 11 million cars fitted with illicit engine software.
The carmaker's second largest shareholder, Lower Saxony,
which holds a 20 percent stake, had opposed executive bonuses
for 2015 when the diesel emissions scandal broke, but in April
the state agreed a compromise that reduced management payouts by
about a third.
"We will have to examine the law to see how this can be
done," Lower Saxony Economy Minister Olaf Lies told reporters in
Hanover, Germany, on Wednesday when asked whether the state will
push for back payments of executive bonuses in the event of a
penalty by prosecutors.
Prosecutors in Braunschweig near the carmaker's Wolfsburg
base are assessing the "economic advantage" VW enjoyed from
using cheating software, rather than expensive exhaust filter
systems, to manipulate pollution tests.
Industry observers in Germany estimate the use of the
software could result in a fine of several hundreds of millions
of euros. VW has agreed to a $15.3 billion settlement of its
emissions scandal with U.S. authorities and is facing further
charges from criminal investigations and investor lawsuits.
"No profit is no profit and bonuses cannot be paid if there
is no profit," said Lies, one of two representatives of Lower
Saxony on VW's supervisory board which signs off on executive
pay.
Management bonuses were a major flashpoint with workers and
some investors earlier this year, with VW's powerful labour
leaders also demanding no or significantly lower bonuses.
VW and the works council couldn't immediately be reached for
comment.
The western state of Lower Saxony, where VW employs more
than 100,000 workers, was already at odds with the carmaker's
top management at a shareholder meeting last month where its two
supervisory board members abstained from a vote on ratifying the
actions by former CEO Martin Winterkorn and brand chief Herbert
Diess who are subjects of a separate probe by Braunschweig
prosecutors.
