BRIEF-OHTL Pcl says qtrly net profit 136.0 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 136.0 million baht versus 132.9 million baht
BERLIN May 13 Volkswagen has no plans to break up MAN SE or sell the group's non-truckmaking units, the truckmaker's labour boss said on Wednesday.
MAN's diesel engine, turbine and Renk transmission businesses will in future be run "more efficiently" under a new VW-led structure, MAN works council chief Juergen Dorn said in a handout to staff obtained by Reuters.
VW's plan to create a new commercial vehicles group to combine its truck-making brands MAN and Scania has led to fears the Wolfsburg-based parent will break up the Munich-based group. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Agreed to allot and issue, 240 million subscription shares, at subscription price of hk$2.5 per subscription share to the subscriber