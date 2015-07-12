BERLIN, July 12 Volkswagen is still
looking for a successor to former chairman Ferdinand Piech,
meaning the interim holder of the position, Berthold Huber, is
likely to stay until at least the end of the year, a German
newspaper reported on Sunday.
Following the departure of patriarch Ferdinand Piech in
April, who resigned after losing a showdown with Chief Executive
Martin Winterkorn, former union boss Huber was meant to hold the
role for only a few months, Bild am Sonntag reported.
But one candidate, Wolfgang Porsche, who already sits on the
supervisory board, has said he is not available for role, Bild
said without citing its sources.
The paper said Porsche's nephew, Ferdinand Oliver Porsche,
is also a candidate, as is Winterkorn.
Volkswagen declined to comment on the article.
Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday that
works council boss Bernd Osterloh felt he was better off staying
as part of the works council, rather than taking up a position
on the carmaker's executive board, as had been under discussion.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Andreas Cremer; Editing by
Mark Potter)