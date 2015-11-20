BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
FRANKFURT Nov 20 Volkswagen's Chief Executive Matthias Mueller will take on responsibility for personnel on an interim basis when management board member Horst Neumann retires at the end of November, the car maker said.
The supervisory board expects to name his successor shortly, Volkswagen said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Says Melinda Harrison has been appointed as a company secretary