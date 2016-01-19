BERLIN Jan 19 Volkswagen has picked
former BMW manager Hinrich Woebcken to run the North
American business of its troubled core brand, two company
sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Germany's Manager Magazin earlier on Tuesday cited unnamed
sources as saying Woebcken would probably take up his position
at VW's largest division by sales and revenue in April and
become a member of the VW brand's management board.
Last September, the carmaker picked group veteran Winfried
Vahland, previously head of Czech brand Skoda, as new head for
the region as it pushed a policy to cede more power from its
Wolfsburg, Germany-based HQ to regional and car brand divisions.
But Vahland, who had previously been seen as a possible
candidate for the VW group CEO post, quit three weeks later,
which a source said at the time was because his new position
failed to win him a role on the group's executive board.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Maria
Sheahan)