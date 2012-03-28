MEXICO CITY, March 28 German carmaker Volkswagen
AG said on Wednesday that output at its Mexican
plants would likely rise 20 percent in 2012 compared with 2011.
"Demand in the United States is right now fortunately well
above the capacity that we have today," said Dirk
Grosse-Loheide, a Volkswagen vice president in North America.
He said the company would produce 615,000 vehicles this
year.
Mexico yielded to Brazilian pressure this month to slash
auto sales to the giant South American country, fixing an export
quota of about $1.55 billion for the next three years to save a
decade-old trade agreement between the region's two dominant
economies. The move aimed to quell Brazil's concerns about the
ailing industrial sector.
Grosse-Loheide said he did not see the trade dispute
affecting Volkswagen's bottom line.
"I do not see our production volume at risk," he told
reporters.