FRANKFURT Jan 19 Volkswagen named former BMW manager Hinrich Woebcken to run the North American business of its core brand on Tuesday, confirming earlier reports.

He will be Chairman of Volkswagen Group of America, Volkswagen Mexico and Volkswagen Group Canada, the carmaker said in a statement. Michael Horn will remain President and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America.

Sources had told Reuters earlier that Volkswagen had picked Woebcken as it faces growing criticism of its handling of the emissions scandal in the United States. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)