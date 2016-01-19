FRANKFURT Jan 19 Volkswagen named
former BMW manager Hinrich Woebcken to run the North
American business of its core brand on Tuesday, confirming
earlier reports.
He will be Chairman of Volkswagen Group of America,
Volkswagen Mexico and Volkswagen Group Canada, the carmaker said
in a statement. Michael Horn will remain President and chief
executive of Volkswagen Group of America.
Sources had told Reuters earlier that Volkswagen had picked
Woebcken as it faces growing criticism of its handling of the
emissions scandal in the United States.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)