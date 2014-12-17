* Former Porsche manager Wolpert overwhelmed with task
* Successor not yet found, Wolpert to handle trucks -sources
* Manager Magazin reported pending dismissal on Wednesday
BERLIN, Dec 17 Volkswagen will oust
its head product strategist, sources said, as the German
carmaker is pushing efforts to raise profitability at its core
brand dented by high fixed costs and falling sales.
Europe's largest automaker is seeking to cut 5 billion euros
($6.23 billion) of costs by 2017 at its main car division where
profit margins have languished amid a proliferation of models.
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has heralded "painful"
cutbacks including steps to cease making non-profitable models
and trim R&D costs at the VW brand where car sales in November
suffered their biggest monthly drop this year.
VW will replace its head of product management,
Klaus-Gerhard Wolpert, who oversees strategy affecting more than
100 models across the multi-brand group, two sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday on condition they not
be identified because the matter is confidential.
Germany's Manager Magazin reported Wolpert's pending
dismissal on Wednesday, citing unidentified members of top
management. VW declined to comment.
A former top-level manager at Porsche, Wolpert has been at
the helm of product management at the VW group since October
2010. He replaced Matthias Mueller who quit Wolfsburg-based VW
to become CEO of Stuttgart-based Porsche.
Wolpert joined VW together with former Porsche CEO Michael
Macht who was ousted as group production chief in August amid
recurring troubles at the main Wolfsburg plant where VW first
introduced its MQB modular-production platform.
Wolpert will be moved to VW's truck operations to oversee
modular production involving the Scania and MAN heavy-truck
brands, the sources said, confirming the Manager Magazin report.
It's unclear who will succeed him as head product
strategist, they said.
News of Wolpert's pending dismissal comes a day before VW's
top executives are scheduled to hold a closed-door strategy
meeting in Dresden to update the carmaker's employees on
efficiency-boosting policies and the 2015 outlook.
($1 = 0.8030 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jason Neely)