By Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor
| WOLFSBURG, Germany, Sept 24
WOLFSBURG, Germany, Sept 24 In an era of
automation, robotics and spotless factory floors, you don't
expect to see car workers lugging metal along a production line.
But at Volkswagen's main Wolfsburg plant earlier this year,
workers had to resort to handing metal sheets to robots working
on the E-Golf, said people who saw it happen.
The improvisation came after the electric model failed a
simulated U.S. crash test. Planners at the 76-year-old plant
decided to stiffen the frame of the car. But there was nowhere
to put extra robots on the crowded assembly line, they said.
The worker-robot dance that ensued is just one sign that all
is not well at Europe's biggest carmaker.
Relations between management and workers at VW's global
headquarters have deteriorated to a low last seen about a decade
ago when VW cut about 20,000 jobs in Germany.
Operating profit at the core VW brand is under pressure
again, tumbling by a third in the first half of this year, due
to lower sales, a weak dollar that translated into fewer euros,
and spending on technology, including VW's ambitious MQB modular
production platform.
When Volkswagen launched MQB in 2012, the company looked
almost unstoppable. The system - meant to help VW become the
biggest carmaker in the world - is designed to allow VW to build
a huge variety of car sizes and shapes on a single production
line, increasing flexibility while slashing assembly costs.
But as the problems in Wolfsburg show, the platform can
cause serious difficulties in the wrong environment. Rather than
making it easy to build VW's sprawling array of models, it has
caused delays and forced overtime on some assembly lines, say
company sources and production staff.
The MQB problems have been caused by or have fed - it
depends on who you talk to - increasingly tense relations
between workers and management.
Wolfsburg is a bastion of unionised labour. Together, the
state of Lower Saxony, which owns a fifth of VW's voting shares,
and labour leaders have majority control of Volkswagen's
supervisory board, the powerful body that appoints and dismisses
members of the management. Any important decisions, such as the
building or shuttering of plants, need a two-thirds majority on
the board.
That makes restructuring particularly problematic.
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has announced cost cuts of
5 billion euros ($6.43 billion), details of which are due this
autumn. "We have a lot of catching-up to do with our core
competitors. That is why we must now take action that is clear,
effective and sometimes painful," Winterkorn told managers at a
conference in mid-July.
A week later, VW's top labour representative Bernd Osterloh
retorted that any such move would be difficult and that "sparks
will really fly." In August, angry labour leaders forced VW to
dismiss consulting firm McKinsey, which managers had hired to
evaluate possible cuts without first consulting staff
representatives.
Osterloh feared McKinsey would lead VW into another bout of
job cuts, according to a source familiar with the matter,
instead of reducing research and development spending, which has
surged 80 percent since 2010.
His rare public attack on management signalled a serious
rift in relations between management and labour. A week after
Osterloh's outburst, VW production chief Michael Macht resigned.
VW will now employ Porsche Consulting, a division of its
sports-car unit Porsche, to oversee the brand's efficiency
drive, according to two people familiar with the matter. VW and
Porsche declined to comment.
MODULAR DISAPPOINTMENT
Wolfsburg can produce about 3,800 vehicles a day, more than
any other VW plant in the world. The company will not say how
many are actually being built there. But experts estimate the
number is slightly more than 2,000, of which two-thirds are
Golfs and the rest Tiguan compact SUVs and Touran family cars.
Backed by red-hot demand in emerging markets, the Volkswagen
group - brands include Audi, Porsche and Skoda - is selling
almost 10 million vehicles a year, more than twice the amount
when Winterkorn took over seven years ago. Sales have been
boosted 81 percent to nearly 200 billion euros.
But that growth masks the core brand's flagging
profitability and troubles in some overseas markets, such as the
United States, Brazil and India. The VW brand's profit margin of
2.3 percent is less than half its 6 percent long-term target.
"VW's size is turning into a curse," said Stefan Bratzel,
head of the Center of Automotive Management think-tank near
Cologne. "Costs are beginning to get out of hand, inefficiencies
keep growing and troubles are looming into focus around the
world."
In the past, VW was able to offset high German labour costs
with economies of scale. MQB was designed to help with that. VW
has said that MQB can reduce material costs by 20 percent,
yielding potential annual cost savings of $19 billion by 2019,
according to a Morgan Stanley estimate. The number of cars based
on the system should quadruple to four million by 2016, VW said.
"The Volkswagen group is fully on track with the
introduction of the modular production strategy," VW wrote in an
email to Reuters. "In total, there is the prospect of more than
40 different group models. So we are just at the beginning of
this success story."
But ongoing teething problems keep troubling production.
One problem: the body shells for the top-selling Golf
hatchback, which currently has 14 variants. Production has been
disrupted at Wolfsburg because versions such as the electric
E-Golf and the Sportsvan require different underbody fittings
from the base model, sources said.
VW suspended production of E-Golf models in August for fear
that hundreds of holiday staffers, filling in for trained
workers during the three-week summer vacation period, would
struggle to cope, company sources said.
As well, a faulty internet wireless network at Wolfsburg has
caused robots to malfunction, the sources said. One worker at
the plant said that too many automatic attempts by employees'
mobile phones to access the network overwhelm it. Other problems
include a tendency of the system to stop if overheated in the
summer.
Resulting delays, together with bad maintenance and other
flaws, are likely to cause output at VW's key factory to remain
below a planned target of almost 850,000 cars, company sources
said.
VW's problems underscore a challenge faced by all German
auto makers.
"Carmakers once thought that automation could rescue Germany
as a location of industry," Mercedes-Benz production chief
Markus Schaefer told Reuters. "But with an individualised
product like what we're offering, automation is hitting its
limits."
Schaefer believes car plants should not exceed about 400,000
units a year. At Wolfsburg, VW is trying to build more than
twice as many.
WORKERS UNITE
The power of VW's unions is another hurdle.
The works council, the body granting workers a say in
corporate decisions, upped the ante recently by refusing to work
some of the Sunday shifts that had been agreed for the third
quarter, saying there was no point in working extra shifts when
technical problems were continually causing delays and
production outages.
Many managers remember the fate of former VW CEO Bernd
Pischetsrieder and VW brand chief Wolfgang Bernhard, who were
forced out after labour rebellions put an end to a previous
cost-cutting drive in 2007.
The power of labour leaders to get rid of management at that
time derived from a deal struck more than a decade earlier, in
1994, when the company gave job guarantees and promised further
investment in German plants in exchange for pay cuts and
extended working hours - a deal that at the time ensured VW's
survival.
Twenty years on, that means it is labour leaders at Wolfsburg
who will largely determine the shape of cost cuts.
VW managers in other regions have begun openly blaming
Wolfsburg for the brand's problems. VW's U.S. chief Michael Horn
said in January that changes were needed in Wolfsburg.
An industry source said productivity at Wolfsburg is between
20 and 35 percent behind that of its premium brand Audi's
flagship Ingolstadt plant.
Audi's Finance Chief Axel Strotbek declined to comment on
the gap, but said Audi had experience with an earlier modular
construction platform and so had a headstart.
VW also declined to comment on the productivity gap and said
it's on course to solving the problems at Wolfsburg.
Workers, though, are bracing for more headaches.
Yet another Golf variant, a performance-focused plug-in
hybrid model called GTE, has been added to the crowded assembly
lines this summer.
Production of the Tiguan and Touran models will be switched
to MQB next year.
"Within such a big organisation, it's fair to say that some
people were made complacent by years of good results," one
company official said. "The more turbulent times are back."
(Cremer and Schwartz reported from Wolfsburg, Taylor from
Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Edited by
Simon Robinson)