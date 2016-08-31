FRANKFURT Aug 31 German carmaker Volkswagen
is recalling close to 30,000 natural gas-powered
vehicles in Europe to replace tanks because they cannot be
properly checked for corrosion.
VW will contact owners of certain Caddy, Passat and Touran
vehicles of model years 2006 to 2010 running on
compressed-natural gas (CNG), to ask them to see a VW dealer for
repairs, it said on Wednesday.
The company had already in July recalled some Touran models
for the same reason.
It said it found that regular check-ups of gas tanks were
currently not possible in certain countries in the European
Union, without specifying which.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Susan
Fenton)