Feb 5 New Jersey on Friday filed a lawsuit
against Volkswagen AG and its luxury units over the
German automaker's excess diesel emissions, becoming the third
U.S. state to take legal action.
New Jersey's acting attorney general, John J. Hoffman,
accused VW and its Porsche and Audi units of perpetrating a
massive fraud on consumers and violating state clean air laws.
VW has admitted installing illegal diesel emissions software
to allow 580,000 U.S. diesel vehicles sold since 2009 to emit up
to 40 times legally allowable emissions. It faces a U.S. ban on
selling 2016 diesel models and is holding talks with California,
which issued a separate ban, and the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency to win approval for a repair plan for the
vehicles.
"For the past decade Volkswagen engaged in one of the
largest frauds in the history of the automobile industry," the
lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Hudson County said. "It
developed and distributed into the marketplace sophisticated
software to evade emissions requirements, it misled regulators
about the true environmental impact of its vehicles, and it
misled consumers about the products that it was marketing as
supposedly good for the environment."
In addition to civil penalties for alleged violation of
state air pollution and consumer fraud laws, the state is
seeking restitution to consumers.
Volkswagen said Friday that the company's "top priority in
the United States is to identify an approved remedy for affected
diesel vehicles. We continue to cooperate fully with the EPA
and (California) to achieve this goal."
New Jersey is joining the states of Texas and West Virginia
and Harris County, Texas, in suing Volkswagen. The U.S. Justice
Department filed its own lawsuit accusing VW of violating clean
air laws and seeking up to $46 billion on Jan. 4.
VW faces more than 500 civil suits that have been
consolidated before a federal judge in California, who has
retained a former FBI director as a settlement adviser.
The automaker also faces investigations by 48 U.S. state
attorneys.
Earlier this week, VW filed a repair and recall plan for
80,000 3.0-liter diesel SUVs and larger cars. California last
month rejected a separate fix plan for more than 480,000 2.0
diesel cars saying it was insufficient and not timely enough.
The U.S. Justice Department and German prosecutors are also
investigating the automaker, which has said up to 11 million
vehicles worldwide were equipped with the software.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)