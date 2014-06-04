* Issues 10.47 mln preference shares at 191 euros each
* VW shares down 1.2 pct
* Share sale part of three-pillar Scania funding plan
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 4 Volkswagen
said it raised 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from a share sale
to help fund its long-planned takeover of Swedish truckmaker
Scania
VW said on Wednesday it had issued 10.47 million new
preference shares at 191 euros each in an accelerated book
building with institutional investors, a move that confirmed an
earlier Reuters report.
VW shares were down 1.2 percent on Wednesday at 192.80 euros
as of 0728 GMT.
The German group said last month that its 6.7 billion euro
takeover offer won sufficient support from minority shareholders
at Scania, clearing the way for Europe's biggest carmaker to
take full control of the Swedish division.
By integrating Scania fully, VW will be able to align
management of the Swedish company with its own truck-making
affiliate MAN SE and with its light commercial-vehicle
business, taking on global leaders Daimler and Volvo
AB.
Besides selling shares, VW also plans to issue hybrid
capital for up to 3 billion euros and draw another 2 billion
euros from its ample cash reserves of 17.7 billion euros to fund
the Scania takeover.
Wolfsburg-based VW is struggling to replicate in trucks the
success of its multi-brand strategy in passenger cars, in which
it makes vehicles ranging from luxury Audis and Porsche sports
cars to cheaper Skodas.
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
