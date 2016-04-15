April 15 Volkswagen AG said on
Friday it was tapping the head of its new North American region
to serve as president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of
America.
In March, VW said its top U.S. executive Michael Horn was
stepping down immediately nearly six months after the German
automaker admitted to installing software to allow 580,000
diesel U.S. vehicles to emit excess emissions.
Hinrich J. Woebcken, a former BMW executive who ran global
purchasing among other jobs, was named on a temporary basis in
March to fill Horn's job. In January, VW named Woebcken as head
of VW's North American region effective April 1.