SEOUL, Sept 29 South Korea's National Pension
Service (NPS), the world's third-largest pension fund by assets,
said on Thursday it has filed a suit against Volkswagen
in a German court over the automaker's emissions
scandal.
The fund is joining a raft of investors suing the German
automaker, which admitted last year to selling 11 million diesel
vehicles worldwide with rigged emissions systems, sending its
shares plunging.
NPS, which held 26.7 billion won ($24.30 million) worth of
preferred shares in Volkswagen as of the end of 2015, has made a
damages claim, accusing the automaker of providing "incorrect
information" to investors, an NPS spokeswoman said.
A spokeswoman at Volkswagen's South Korean unit had no
immediate comment when asked about the lawsuit.
Volkswagen faces a combined 8.2 billion euros ($9.1 billion)
in damages claims from investors over its emissions scandal in
the legal district where the car maker is based, a German court
said last week.
About 1,400 lawsuits have been lodged at the regional court
in Braunschweig near Volkswagen's Wolfsburg headquarters, the
court said.
($1 = 1,098.8200 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)