* VW needs new structure first - labour chief
* Says corporate structure should be based around platforms
* VW should consider full-sized pickup - labour chief
By Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor
WOLFSBURG, Germany, June 3 Volkswagen
needs to come up with a new structure before
thinking about appointing a permanent chairman, the powerful
labour chief at Europe's biggest carmaker said in an interview.
For the first time in more than two decades, Volkswagen no
longer has Ferdinand Piech at the helm, a corporate scion who
controlled the balance of power between the interests of
shareholders and workers representatives.
Analysts and investors had hoped for the appointment of a
strong chairman to work with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn
to tackle some of the company's problems, such as a low
profitability at the core VW brand, which posted an operating
margin of 2 percent in the first quarter.
Since Piech was ousted in April, Volkswagen's workers
representatives have sought to exert more influence over
strategy, to strengthen the focus on raising production
efficiency without cutting jobs.
"We want to first have a debate about the company structure,
then we can talk about a supervisory board chair," Bernd
Osterloh, who is head of VW's works council, told Reuters.
Winterkorn promised to present a new company structure by
October after surviving a showdown with Piech in April, thanks
to support from Osterloh and the State of Lower Saxony.
Workers representatives control half the seats on VW's
supervisory board while Lower Saxony, which owns 20 percent of
the company, has another two seats, meaning they could
potentially veto any candidate for chairman.
The power vacuum at the top comes at a crucial time for
Volkswagen. The company wants to raise profits and boost sales
in the United States in a bid to overtake rivals such as Toyota
and become the best selling carmaker in the world.
FORTRESS WOLFSBURG
In the past, Piech played a key role helping to chart the
carmaker's strategic direction, first as chief executive and
then as chairman of Volkswagen.
Piech masterminded a push into so-called modular
construction techniques and bought truckmakers MAN and Scania,
as well as Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche and took
the Audi brand upmarket.
In a bid to improve profitability, the company has long
faced calls to cut fixed costs in Germany and improve production
efficiency at its factory in Wolfsburg, where 50,000 of its
nearly 600,000 employees around the world work.
Osterloh and representatives from Lower Saxony, where
Wolfsburg is based, have been opponents of any such cuts and are
now in a stronger position, since Winterkorn relied on their
backing to fend off Piech's challenge.
Rather than opening the door to deeper cuts in Wolfsburg and
other German VW plants, Osterloh's proposals for a new structure
would further centralise power at the company's headquarters in
Lower Saxony.
For example, he wants the company's 12 brands to stick to
specifications set out by headquarters so VW can benefit from
economies of scale across the board, rather than making costly
modifications to suit the needs of individual brands.
"Corporate headquarters needs to be able to supervise
whether the technical specifications of the modular platforms
have been adhered to," Osterloh said.
He is also demanding the management board be reduced and the
corporate structure be adjusted to reflect the company's various
modular production platforms: MQB for small to mid-sized cars,
MLB for larger vehicles and MSB for sports cars.
At the moment, Volkswagen Group's structure is devolved and
based around its various brands such as Audi, Lamborghini,
Bentley, Bugatti, Skoda, Seat, Ducati, MAN and Scania.
"The company needs to be able to take decisions quicker, and
a smaller management board. Regions need more competence to take
decisions," Osterloh said.
Volkswagen's management board is made up of nine members and
includes positions responsible for procurement, China,
commercial vehicles, production, sales and Audi.
Osterloh declined to elaborate on how the board should be
reduced, but said the company should think about whether the
board needs members for production and sales.
CONTINUED EXPANSION
Osterloh said a new company structure should be ready to be
presented in September, including a strategy that goes beyond
2018. He is against the idea of raising profits by selling off
some of the company assets, such as MAN Diesel & Turbo.
"Before we sell anything we will make acquisitions in this
area," Osterloh said.
Expansion is also his preferred strategy for fixing problems
in the United States. He said that to succeed going forward, the
company should think about making large pick-up trucks.
"We want to accelerate efforts to catch up with rivals. To
do this, a pick-up is needed in the medium term," Osterloh said.
As a stop-gap solution, VW has appointed Berthold Huber, a
former boss of the IG Metall labour union as interim chair,
pledging to find a permanent chairman quickly.
Asked whether Wolfgang Porsche, head of the family which
controls Volkswagen, could become chairman, Osterloh said:
"I value and respect Mr. Porsche, we worked together in a
confidential and close manner in the past weeks, but the
structure has to take precedent. The question of the supervisory
board chairman still has some time to be resolved."
