BERLIN Dec 15 Volkswagen's ultra-luxury brand Bentley has raised its target for sales as the British carmaker plans to add models such as its first ever sport-utility vehicle, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday.

Bentley is now targeting 20,000 annual deliveries by 2020, double its 2013 sales and an expansion of the brand's original goal of pushing sales to 15,000 models by 2018, the newspaper said, citing the brand's chief executive Wolfgang Duerheimer.

Bentley made about 11,000 deliveries in 2013 with revenue and operating profit rising to 1.68 billion euros ($2.1 billion) and 168 million euros respectively. Sales, revenue and profit may all grow further this year, the CEO said.

The 95 year-old brand is diversifying its model line-up and plans to decide on a fifth model line by next autumn, Duerheimer told Reuters in October.

($1 = 0.8032 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)