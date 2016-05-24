HAMBURG May 24 Volkswagen's
Financial Services AG has hiked its guidance for 2016, citing
robust business in southern Europe in the first quarter, as well
as demand for mobility services such as maintenance, the
carmaker said on Tuesday.
Volkswagen's financing arm now expects its operating profit
to be at the year-earlier level of 1.9 billion euros ($2.1
billion), a spokesman for Volkswagen said on Tuesday, confirming
an earlier report by German news agency DPA.
VW Financial Services said in March it expected to post 2016
operating profit of at least 1.7 billion euros, after it took a
writedown to cover a potential decline in the residual value of
cars after the diesel emissions test-rigging scandal.
The Volkswagen group is due to publish financial results for
the first quarter on May 31.
($1 = 0.8971 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing
by Susan Thomas)