Volkswagen CEO says business going well so far in 2017 - Rheinische Post

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Business is going well so far this year, Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) chief executive officer Matthias Mueller said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

The German carmaker has been hit with fines from its global diesel emissions fraud scandal, and is suffering from a slowdown in the sales of diesel cars.

Asked by the Rheinische Post newspaper whether his job was still fun, Mueller answered: "Next to the diesel crisis, there is a quite positive part of my job - for example, the operating business, which is running well. The year 2017 has been going well so far for Volkswagen from a business perspective."