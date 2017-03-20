MUNICH, March 20 Volkswagen's truck
division is targeting a significant increase in profitability
this year as it benefits from rising demand in Europe and China
and a slight rebound in the key Brazilian market, its finance
chief said.
After years of slumping demand for heavy-duty trucks and
buses in Brazil, there is a possibility that growth will
accelerate there next year, Matthias Gruendler told journalists
on Monday.
The division, which also includes heavy-duty commercial
vehicle brands MAN and Sweden's Scania, has a
long-term operating margin target of 9 percent compared with 6.1
percent last year, chief executive Andreas Renschler said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)