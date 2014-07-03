Volkswagen is preparing to launch a takeover bid for
U.S. truck maker Paccar next year, Daimler
Trucks Chief Wolfgang Bernhard told analysts at Bernstein
Research.
According to a Bernstein Research note published on
Thursday, Bernhard insisted that "serious, multiple sources"
informed him that VW was going to bid for Paccar next year.
Bernhard was briefing analysts at an event hosted by Daimler
Trucks late on Wednesday.
Daimler, Paccar and Volkswagen were not immediately
available for comment.
